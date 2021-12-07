Maple Leafs put forward Marner and defenceman Sandin on injured reserve
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin, left, takes the puck away from a fallen Los Angeles Kings left wing Arthur Kaliyev during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 7, 2021 3:26PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs added forward Mitch Marner and defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the injured reserve list Tuesday and loaned forward Joey Anderson to their AHL affiliate.
The Maple Leafs also recalled forward Alex Steeves and defencemen Alex Biega and KristiÄns RubÄ«ns from the Toronto Marlies.
Marner hasn't played since colliding with teammate Jake Muzzin at practice on Friday.
Sandin was injured after a knee-on-knee hit in a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday. Jets defenceman Neal Pionk was suspended two games for the hit.
The Maple Leafs did not provide specifics on injury details or expected absence length in their morning Twitter post. Toronto was scheduled to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.
Pionk, meanwhile, was in concussion protocol, a Jets spokesman said Tuesday. Pionk took a hit from Leafs forward Jason Spezza in the third period of Sunday's game.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.
