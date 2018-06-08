Oilers acquire forward Vesey from Leafs in exchange for 7th-round pick in 2020
Toronto Maple Leafs first round draft pick Auston Matthews, right, chats with fellow prospect Nolan Vesey between drills as the Leafs hold their development camp in Niagara Falls, Ont., Tuesday, July 5, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 5:38PM EDT
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have acquired Nolan Vesey from the Toronto Maple Leafs and have signed the forward to a two-year entry-level contract.
The Maple Leafs received Edmonton's conditional seventh-round pick in 2020 in exchange.
The 23-year-old Vesey completed his fourth season at the University of Maine in 2017-18, posting 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 37 games, along with 16 penalty minutes.
The six-foot-one, 211-pound forward appeared in 145 games over four seasons at Maine, compiling 82 points (39 goals, 43 assists).
Vesey was originally selected by the Maple Leafs in the sixth round, 158th overall, of the 2014 draft.
