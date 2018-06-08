

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have acquired Nolan Vesey from the Toronto Maple Leafs and have signed the forward to a two-year entry-level contract.

The Maple Leafs received Edmonton's conditional seventh-round pick in 2020 in exchange.

The 23-year-old Vesey completed his fourth season at the University of Maine in 2017-18, posting 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 37 games, along with 16 penalty minutes.

The six-foot-one, 211-pound forward appeared in 145 games over four seasons at Maine, compiling 82 points (39 goals, 43 assists).

Vesey was originally selected by the Maple Leafs in the sixth round, 158th overall, of the 2014 draft.