Trevor Moore loaned to Marlies by Leafs a day after NHL debut
Toronto Maple Leafs Trevor Moore (left) skates past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier as he makes his NHL debut in Toronto, on Sunday, December 23, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 3:09PM EST
TORONTO - Forward Trevor Moore was loaned by the Toronto Maple Leafs to their American Hockey League affiliate on Monday afternoon.
Moore returns to the Toronto Marlies a day after earning an assist in his NHL debut against Detroit on Sunday night.
He has 17 goals and seven assists in 27 games with the Marlies this season.
Last season he had 12 goals and 21 assists in 68 regular-season games, while adding six goals and 11 assists in 20 playoff games for the Calder Cup champion Marlies.
Moore signed with Toronto as a free agent on July 26, 2016.
More Maple Leafs News
- Trevor Moore loaned to Marlies by Leafs a day after NHL debut
- Kapanen bags OT goal in 5-4 win over Red Wings
- Marner scores twice as Leafs down Rangers 5-3
- Zach Hyman, Igor Ozhiganov miss Leafs' 6-1 win against Panthers
- 'Probably one of the most comfy outfits I've ever worn': Matthews, Marner on 'The Nutcracker' cameo
Top Sports News
- Sabres broadcaster 'doing well' after being hospitalized
- Without Leonard, Ibaka, Raptors fall to Philly 126-101
- Boxer Adonis Stevenson regains consciousness after medically-induced coma
- Criticism mounts on ref who forced black wrestler to cut dreadlocks
- Leonard scores 37 to lead Raptors past Cavaliers 126-110