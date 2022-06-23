

The Canadian Press





BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Toronto Raptors have picked Christian Koloko in the NBA Draft.

The seven-foot-one centre is being drafted out of the University of Arizona.

Toronto had only one pick in this year's draft.

Koloko, from Cameroon, was drafted by the Raptors as the third pick of the second round, 33rd overall.

Toronto acquired the pick on Feb. 10 in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

Drew Eubanks, Thaddeus Young, and a 2022 second-round draft pick, originally belonging to the Detroit Pistons, were sent to Toronto in exchange for Goran Dragic and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick.

Scottie Barnes was selected fourth overall by the Raptors in last year's draft, with Dalano Banton (46th) and David Johnson (47th) going to Toronto in the second round.

Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, becoming the third player in Raptors history to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.