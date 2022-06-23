

The Canadian Press





BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Canadian s Bennedict Mathurin and Shaedon Sharpe were selected back-to-back in the first round of Thursday's NBA draft.

Mathurin, a 20-year-old from Montreal, was selected sixth by the Indiana Pacers.

Moments later, the Portland Trail Blazers took Sharpe, a 19-year-old from London, Ont., at No. 7.

It's only the second time in history that two Canadian s have gone in the top 10 in the NBA draft. In 2014, Andrew Wiggins was taken first overall by Cleveland, and Sacramento took Nik Stauskas with the No. 8 pick.

Mathurin and Sharpe took very different paths to the draft.

Mathurin, a 6-6 guard, became the first Canadian to attend the NBA Academy in Mexico City from 2018-20. He then played two seasons at the University of Arizona, winning the Pac-12 Tournament's most outstanding player honours, and averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds a game this year.

He scored 30 points in a big game in the second round of March Madness, helping Arizona beat Texas Christian University in overtime.

Broadcasters compared Mathurin's game to the Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby.

Sharpe hasn't played a significant five-on-five game since last fall.

He joined the Kentucky Wildcats in January, but never played a game, and then raised eyebrows when he declared for this year's draft.