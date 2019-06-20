Crowd gives NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard warm welcome at Blue Jays game
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 11:09PM EDT
TORONTO - Fresh off winning an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard can't go anywhere without being recognized.
That was also the case at the Rogers Centre on Thursday night when the 2019 NBA Finals MVP tried to discretely take his seat just under an hour into the Toronto Blue Jays game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Cheers began as fans quickly realized who it was and chants of “M-V-P” grew louder as the All-Star he took his seat directly behind home plate.
Leonard can opt out of his existing contract, but he hasn't tipped his hand whether he will stay with the Raptors or pursue another destination.
A San Diego native, Leonard has been linked with the nearby Los Angeles Clippers as a possible destination
