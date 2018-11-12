NBA Eastern Conference player of the week goes to Raptors' Pascal Siakam
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) dribbles towards the basket during first half NBA basketball action against the Washington Wizards in Toronto on Sunday, November 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 5:02PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 12, 2018 5:03PM EST
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been named the NBA Eastern Conference player of the week.
The third-year player from Cameroon averaged a team-high 20 points last week and also pulled down 4.3 rebounds per game, shot .724 from the field and .983 at the free-throw line as the Raptors won all three of their games to improve to 12-1 on the season..
Siakam began the week by contributing 16 points and seven rebounds Nov. 5 at Utah as the Raptors won 124-111 on the second night of a back-to-back.
He followed up with 21 points Wednesday at Sacramento, helping Toronto sweep a four-game Western Conference road trip for the first time in franchise history. Siakam then scored a career-high 23 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 at the free throw line in Toronto's 128-112 on Saturday against visiting New York.
Siakam is averaging a career-best 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds and shooting .634 from the field in 13 games (12 starts) this season.
He becomes the eighth player in franchise history to earn player of the week honours, joining DeMar DeRozan (10 times), Vince Carter (seven times), Chris Bosh (seven times), Kyle Lowry (four times), Mike James, Jalen Rose and Lou Williams.
More Raptors News
- NBA Eastern Conference player of the week goes to Raptors' Pascal Siakam
- Raptors shrug off rough 1st half to beat Knicks 128-112
- Strong shooting from Siakam, Ibaka lifting already strong Raptors
- Leonard returns to help Raptors improve to NBA-best 11-1
- Raptors beat Jazz 124-111 for fourth straight win