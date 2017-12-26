Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan earns Eastern Conference player of the week honours
Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan shoots during second half NBA basketball action against the Philadelphia 76ers, in Toronto on Saturday, December 23, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 7:03PM EST
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was named the Eastern Conference player of the week on Tuesday.
DeRozan averaged 34.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 assists in three games last week as the Raptors improved their current win streak to six games.
The three-time NBA all-star set career highs with 45 points and six three-pointers to help the Raptors rally from a 22-point deficit for a 114-109 win over Philadelphia on Dec. 21. He had 28 points and eight assists a night earlier in Charlotte as Toronto beat the Hornets 129-111.
DeRozan finished the week with 29 points and shot 4-for-7 from three-point range in a 102-86 win against the 76ers on Dec. 23.
It's the seventh time in the 28-year-old's career that he's earned player of the week honours and second occasion this season.
Toronto (23-8) enters Tuesday night's road game against the Dallas Mavericks first in the East.
More Raptors News
- Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan earns Eastern Conference player of the week honours
- DeRozan delivers another stellar performance as Raps down Sixers 102-86
- DeRozan scores 45 points, Raptors rally to beat 76ers
- Raptors overcome sluggish start to beat Hornets 129-111
- Toronto Raptors beat Kings 108-93 for ninth consecutive home win
Top Sports News
- Hall of Fame Maple Leafs goalie Johnny Bower dead at 93
- Boris Katchouk leads Canada past Finland 4-2 to open world juniors
- McIntyre nets winner, Canada opens Spengler Cup with victory over Mountfield HK
- U.S. jury acquits Peruvian soccer official in FIFA bribery case
- Richmond Hill's Denis Shapovalov named CP male athlete of 2017