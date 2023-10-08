

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press





The Toronto Raptors beat the Sacramento Kings 112-99 on Sunday night in N-B-A pre-season action at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

The Raptors improved their all-time pre-season record in Vancouver to 6-0, last playing in the West Coast city in 2018.

The Raptors dressed their top five to start Sunday's game, as Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic looked to implement his new style of offence.

The Raptors started the first half slowly, with the Kings capitalizing on the transition game with steals and blocks to break down court quickly.

But by the third quarter, the Raptors had stretched the lead to 23 points allowing bench players to experience some game time.

Rookie Gradey Dick was put into the game with under two minutes left in the third quarter, quickly setting up Gary Trent Jr. for three before recording his first bucket with a jumper.

But Toronto got O.G. Anunoby and Trent Jr. involved more as the first half went on, with the pair finishing with 12 and 15 points, respectively.

Rajakovic spoke during the week of having Scottie Barnes involved more in setting the tempo of the offence, and he was true to his word.

Barnes finished the game with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Kings finished 48-34 in 2022-23 season making the playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons, before losing in seven games to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of playoffs.

The Raptors finished 41-41, losing to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in game, with head coach Nick Nurse fired shortly after.

It was Toronto's first of four pre-season games. The Raptors return to Toronto to host the Cairns Taipans on Oct. 15, before heading to Chicago to take on the Bulls two days later.