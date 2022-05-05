Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 5, 2022 3:28PM EDT
Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years.
The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmers for the second of a three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30.
The Pan Am Sports Centre was the swimming venue for the 2015 Pan Am and Parapan Am Games, plus two Olympic swimming trials.
The World Cup circuit kicks off in Berlin Oct. 21-23 and wraps up in Indianapolis Nov. 3-5.
More than 750 athletes from 40 countries are expected to compete for an overall series prize pool of US$144,000.
