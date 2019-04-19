

The Canadian Press





BARROW-IN-FURNESS, United Kingdom -- Blake Wallace and Gareth O'Brien scored three tries apiece as the Toronto Wolfpack rallied from a 12-0 deficit Friday to beat Barrow Raiders 52-26 in Betfred Championship rugby league play.

Andrew Dixon, Matty Russell and Andy Ackers also scored tries for Toronto, which led 28-12 at the half.

Wallace also kicked eight conversions for the Wolfpack.

Josh Johnson, Deon Cross, Jarrad Stack, Stargroth Amean and Tee Ritson scored tries for Barrow, who added three conversions. The Raiders scored two late tries with Olsi Krasniqi in the sin-bin for dangerous contact.

Toronto (9-0-1) leads the second-tier Betfred Championship table. Barrow (1-8-1) is 12th.

The Wolfpack visit Featherstone Rovers on Monday before flying to Toronto for their home opener April 28 against Swinton Lions at Lamport Stadium.

"Barrow didn't stop coming at us," said O'Brien. "We're probably a bit disappointed to leak 26 points but we've got the job done and we'll look forward to Monday now."