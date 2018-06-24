Two goals from NYCFC's Berget sink TFC 2-1
Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, right, shoots on goal in front of New York City FC defender Alexander Callens during the first half of an MLS soccer game Sunday, June 24, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 11:24PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Jo Inge Berget scored twice and coach Domenec Torrent celebrated his New York City FC debut with a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday.
Berget made it 2-1 in the 68th minute, following Maximiliano Moralez's direct pass up the right channel and slotting it home.
NYCFC (9-3-4) tied it at 1 in the 51st minute on Berget's back heel from the top of the 6-yard box.
Victor Vazquez opened the scoring for Toronto (4-8-3) in the 37th minute. Vasquez outran his defender on Auro's long ball up the right side and sent a chip shot over the onrushing goalkeeper.
NYCFC's David Villa left the game in the 28th minute with a non-contact injury.
Torrent replaced Patrick Vieira in New York shortly after Vieira's departure for OGC Nice was officially confirmed. Torrent had been the right-hand man to Pep Guardiola for the last 11 years, most recently at Manchester City.