Winless in six weeks, Toronto FC falls 3-0 to Dallas
FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal (19) goes to the ground after a push by Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Frisco, Texas. (Stewart F. House/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, June 22, 2019 11:22PM EDT
FRISCO, Texas -- Dominique Badji scored twice, Bressan added another and FC Dallas beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Saturday night.
Badji's short tap-in from the left of the goal at the 41st minute drew the ire of Toronto defenders who argued he was offsides but the goal stood. Bressan scored his first goal of the season on a quick header off a corner kick in the 51st.
Badji finished the scoring in the 58th, taking a pass on an uncontested run down the left and bending a shot in.
Sixteen-year-old Ricardo Pepi made his MLS debut for Dallas (7-6-4), entering the game in the 84th minute.
FC Dallas has three wins in its last five games. Toronto FC (5-7-4) is winless since May 4.