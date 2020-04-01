

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A source says Woodbine Entertainment will indefinitely postpone the 2020 Queen's Plate due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Woodbine Entertainment is expected to make a formal announcement later today.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been publicly announced.

The Queen's Plate, which was to be run June 27, is the oldest continuously run stakes race in North America dating back to 1860.

The $1-million race is also the first jewel of Canada's Triple Crown.

The move isn't surprising as last month Woodbine Entertainment postponed the start of the 2020 racing season.

The thoroughbred racing card was scheduled to begin April 18 at Woodbine Racetrack.

On March 19, Woodbine Entertainment also suspended harness racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park indefinitely.

Racing had continued at the track during the novel coronavirus outbreak before officials made the move to call it off.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2020.