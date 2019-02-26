

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Fresh off a windstorm that caused power outages and a major pileup, Toronto is set to see more active weather Wednesday, with as much as 15 centimetres of snow.

“A low pressure system from Midwestern states will bring snow into Southern Ontario Wednesday,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued Tuesday morning. “Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm snow are possible with higher amount along the shores of Lake Erie and Ontario.”

The snow is expected to start in the morning and continue into the night.

The special weather statement is also in effect for areas southwest of Toronto, including Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton, Oxford County and Niagara.

The weather agency said that the afternoon commute on Wednesday will be impacted by the snow.

Toronto will see some sun on Tuesday. While it will be chilly in the city at a high of -6 C and a wind chill of -12, the city cancelled an extreme cold weather alert Tuesday morning after issuing one on Monday.

Similar temperatures are expected on Wednesday, with a high of -6 C and an expected wind chill of -16.