Cirque du Soleil co-founder taken into custody in Tahiti over cannabis growth
Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte speaks to the media at a news conference Monday, April 20, 2015 in Montreal. Cirque du Soleil has signed a deal to sell a majority stake in the famed circus group to U.S. private equity firm TPG for an undisclosed price. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 7:33AM EST
TAHITI, French Polynesia - A Canadian entrepreneur and co-founder of the circus show Cirque du Soleil has been taken into custody in French Polynesia over claims of cannabis cultivation, according to his company.
Lune Rouge, a Montreal-based entrepreneurial organization, said Wednesday morning that Founder Guy Laliberte was being questioned by authorities in Tahiti.
The company says Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis being grown on Laliberte's private island for his personal use.
They denied any rumours about his sale or trafficking of controlled substances in the Pacific nation.
Lune Rouge says it is collaborating with local authorities in their investigation.
The organization says Laliberte is a medical cannabis user.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.