

Web Staff, CP24.com





Disney Executive Kevin Mayer is leaving the company for a new job as CEO of popular video sharing service TikTok.

Disney announced the move in a news release Monday.

Mayer has been spearheading Disney’s drive into streaming since 2018 and was also instrumental in the company’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Mayer will be succeeded by Rebecca Campbell as chairman of Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international business.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has hundreds of millions of users and has been growing rapidly over the past few years.