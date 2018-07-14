Dozens of passengers treated for nausea after pressure drop on Ryanair flight
In this Tuesday July 21, 2009 file photo, Ryanair planes parked at Stansted Airport in England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018 7:16AM EDT
BERLIN -- Dozens of Ryanair passengers have been discharged from a hospital after being treated for nausea following an unscheduled landing in Germany.
The pilot of the flight from Dublin to Zadar, Croatia, decided to land at Frankfurt-Hahn airport late Friday after the cabin pressure dropped.
German police said 33 of the 189 passengers on board complained of headaches, ear pain and nausea, and were taken to a nearby hospital. All were able to leave again by Saturday morning.
A replacement flight was scheduled to take the passengers to Croatia on Saturday.