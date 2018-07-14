

The Associated Press





BERLIN -- Dozens of Ryanair passengers have been discharged from a hospital after being treated for nausea following an unscheduled landing in Germany.

The pilot of the flight from Dublin to Zadar, Croatia, decided to land at Frankfurt-Hahn airport late Friday after the cabin pressure dropped.

German police said 33 of the 189 passengers on board complained of headaches, ear pain and nausea, and were taken to a nearby hospital. All were able to leave again by Saturday morning.

A replacement flight was scheduled to take the passengers to Croatia on Saturday.