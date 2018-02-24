Egypt court fines leading activist over insulting judiciary
In this April 1, 2011 photo, activist Ahmed Douma, left, chants slogans as activist Khaled ElSayed, right, supports him, during a march to Tahrir Square demanding the prosecution of members of former President Hosni Mubarak's regime in Cairo, Egypt. Secular activist Ahmed Douma, 27, was one of the leading activists behind the country’s Jan. 25-Feb. 11, 2011 uprising against autocrat Hosni Mubarak and was later a fierce critic of the Muslim Brotherhood during Morsi’ rule. He was sentenced to life last year for taking part in clashes between protesters and security forces in late 2011. (AP Photo/Sarah Carr, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 24, 2018 7:48AM EST
CAIRO -- An Egyptian court has fined one of the leading activists behind the 2011 uprising 10,000 Egyptian pounds ($565) during his re-trial over insulting the judiciary.
Saturday's ruling on Ahmed Douma, reported by the state-run Al Ahram newspaper, is a response to his appeal against a 2014 ruling in the case sentencing him to three years in prison plus the fine.
In 2015, Douma was sentenced to life in prison in another case dating back to December 2011, when clashes erupted between protesters and security forces outside Egypt's Cabinet building.
Douma, who was granted a retrial in that case last October, faces accusations of illegal protesting, assaulting security personnel and attacking government buildings.
Since the 2013 ouster of an elected Islamist president, Egypt has jailed thousands of dissidents.