Gunmen storm Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, 3 injured
A security personnel points his weapon near the Intercontinental Hotel after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. An Afghan official says that a group of gunmen have attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, January 20, 2018 8:02PM EST
KABUL -- At least four gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in the Afghan capital on Saturday evening, triggering a shootout with security forces, officials said.
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the hotel came under attack at around 9 p.m. Afghan Special Forces arrived at the hotel in response to the attack, Danish said.
One of the four attackers was killed and the three others were still battling the forces from inside the hotel, said Nasrat Rahimi, a deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry.
He said that three people have been reported wounded so far, but that the number might rise.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.