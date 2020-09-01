Iran nuclear deal members resolved to preserve agreement
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi from Argentina, speaks to the media after returning from Iran at the Vienna International Airport. Representatives of Iran and the world powers working to save the nuclear deal with Tehran agreed Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Vienna to do everything possible to preserve the landmark 2015 agreement in their first meeting since the United States announced a bid to restore United Nations sanctions against the Islamic Republic. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)
David Rising, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020 12:16PM EDT
BERLIN - Representatives of Iran and the world powers working to save the nuclear deal with Tehran have agreed in Vienna to do everything possible to preserve the landmark 2015 agreement.
It was their first meeting since the United States announced a bid to restore United Nations sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
Helga Schmid, the European Union representative who chaired Tuesday's meeting, said afterward on Twitter that the “participants are united in resolve to preserve the #IranDeal and find a way to ensure full implementation of the agreement despite current challenges.”
The deal promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.