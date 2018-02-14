Jacob Zuma resigns as South Africa's president
South African police exit after a raid on a home in Johannesburg, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. The police raided the home of a business family linked to President Jacob Zuma as the nation awaited word from the embattled leader on whether he will obey a ruling party order to quit. (AP Photo)
Christopher Torchia, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 6:16AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 14, 2018 4:28PM EST
JOHANNESBURG -- South African President Jacob Zuma says he has resigned "with immediate effect."
The scandal-tainted leader made the announcement late Wednesday in a televised address to the nation.
Zuma says he has resigned despite his disagreement with the instruction of the ruling African National Congress party to leave office immediately. The ANC had been prepared to pursue a vote of no confidence in parliament on Thursday.
Zuma's tenure has been marred by years of corruption scandals.