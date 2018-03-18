Kim Jong Un has 'given his word' on committment to denuclearization: S. Korea
In this March 5, 2018 file photo, provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, front right, shakes hands with South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong after Chung gave Kim the letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in Pyongyang, North Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has always wanted to lead the diplomacy aimed at ending the North Korean nuclear crisis, even as he was overshadowed in his first year in office by a belligerent standoff between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
WASHINGTON -- South Korea's foreign minister says North Korea's leader has "given his word" he's committed to denuclearization, a prime condition for a potential summit with President Donald Trump in May.
Trump has agreed to what would be historic talks after South Korean officials relayed that Kim Jong Un was committed to ridding the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons and was willing to halt nuclear and missile tests.
North Korea hasn't publicly confirmed the summit plans, and a meeting place isn't known.
South Korea's Kang Kyung-wha says Seoul has asked the North "to indicate in clear terms the commitment to denuclearization" and she says Kim's "conveyed that commitment."
She tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that "he's given his word" and it's "the first time that the words came directly" from the North's leader.