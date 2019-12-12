Missing plane bound for Antarctica found: Chile defence minister
A Chilean Air Force helicopter returns from a search mission of a missing C-130 Hercules at the air base in Punta Arenas, Chile, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Searchers using planes, ships and satellites were combing the Drake Passage on Tuesday, hunting for the Chilean Air Force transport plane carrying 38 people that vanished en route to a base on the frozen continent. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 12, 2019 11:00AM EST
SANTIAGO, Chile -- Chile's defence minister says searchers have located the military transport plane that disappeared en route to Antarctica.
He also says they have found human remains from some of the 38 passengers who were aboard when the plane took off from southernmost Chile.
The C-130 Hercules military transport plane was bound for a Chilean base on the frozen continent.