

The Associated Press





BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan - An American, a Russian and the first space flyer from the United Arab Emirates blasted off Wednesday on a mission to the International Space Station .

A Russian Soyuz rocket lifted off at 6:57 p.m. (1357 GMT) from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome to lift a Soyuz MS-15 space craft into orbit.

The ship carrying NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, Oleg Skripochka of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Hazzaa al-Mansoori, a military pilot from the UAE, docked at the International Space Station about six hours later.

It was the third space flight for Skripochka and the first for Meir and al-Mansoori, who flew to the station was on an eight-day mission under a contract between the UAE and Roscosmos.

Al-Mansoori was the first of two men chosen by the Gulf Arab nation to fly to the space station .