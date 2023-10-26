A woman who accused the actor Jonathan Majors of domestic violence was herself arrested by the New York Police Department for assault Wednesday night. But the Manhattan District Attorney dropped criminal charges against her by Thursday morning. The NYPD charges were based on the same episode that led to Majors' arrest earlier this year for allegedly striking his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in the backseat of a car. His attorney has maintained that Jabbari was the aggressor. But in a recent court filing, Manhattan prosecutors said they would not bring charges against the woman if police went through with the arrest. An attorney for Jabbari said his client's arrest was “unfortunate and re-traumatizing.” Majors' attorney declined to comment.