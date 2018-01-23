Two killed in shooting at Kentucky school; suspect held
Police escort a person, second from right, out of the Marshall County High School after shooting there, Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. One person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday morning in a shooting at the rural Kentucky high school, authorities said. (Dominico Caporali via AP)
Stephen Lance Denee, The Associated Press
Gov. Matt Bevin says two people have been killed and 19 injured in a shooting at a high school in southwest Kentucky.
Of the 19 injured, Bevin says 14 of those were gunshot wounds.
Bevin also said the suspect in the Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School is a 15-year-old male student who will be charged with murder.