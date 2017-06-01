

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 17-year-old male has been rushed to a local trauma centre following a stabbing in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood in North York on Thursday evening.

It happened at around 6 p.m. near Driftwood Avenue and Niska Road, after a fight broke out, Toronto police Cons. Craig Brister told CP24.

The teen was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition, paramedics said.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, is in custody in connection with the stabbing, according to police. No charges have been laid.