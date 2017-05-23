

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Three teens have been charged with allegedly breaking into several vehicles over Victoria Day long weekend in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police were called to a house along Bridgid Drive shortly before 6 a.m. yesterday when a homeowner reported that a man was trying to break-in to her home.

The male teenager was arrested along with two other youths who stand accused of breaking into vehicles in the area, according to a news release.

Police believe the youths were targeting vehicles between Taunton Road and Rossland Road and from Cochrane Street to Coronation Street.

A GPS system, numerous dash cameras and loose change taken from the vehicles were recovered, investigators said.

A 16-year-old and two 15-year-old males are charged with five counts of trespassing at night, along with possession of property obtained by crime and fail to comply.

They are in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators are asking victims of these auto thefts to come forward.

Victims with identifiable property that went missing from their vehicle or who may have witnessed the break-ins are asked to call the criminal investigations bureau at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1825.