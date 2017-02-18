

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A wave of warm air smashed temperature records across the province Saturday, drawing flocks of winter-weary residents outdoors.

Toronto saw a new record high for Feb. 18, with the temperature reaching 11.9 C at Toronto Pearson Airport according to Environment Canada. That’s more than a full degree higher than the previous record of 10.8 C set in 2011.

Other parts of Ontario were even warmer. Windsor set an incredible new record high of 18.8 C, smashing the previous record of 12.9 C set in 2011. London, Sarnia, Kitchener, Oshawa, Barrie, Peterborough, Sudbury and other areas also saw new record this for this day, Environment Canada said.

“It’s not the first time Toronto has seen such mild temperature trends, but if we rewind to last year it was a chilly and more winter-like -5 C,” CP24 Weather Specialist Patricia Jaggernauth said. “But this doesn’t mean that winter’s cancelled. Over the next five to seven days, we will see a bit of mixed precipitation and return to light snowfall.”

Average daytime highs for this time of year are around -1 C in Toronto, with overnight highs generally around -10 C.

The balmy weather is expected to continue for the rest of the weekend and for parts of next week as well. A high of 10 C is predicted for Sunday, while a high of 3 C is expected Monday for Family Day.

Highs are expected to range between 5 C and 12 C between Tuesday and Friday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday and Friday.