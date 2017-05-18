

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Brampton driving instructor has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted two of his teenage students.

Police say that the alleged assaults took place in April and May of this year.

The victims in both cases were students of the suspect, police allege.

Atif Munir, 46, was arrested earlier this month and is facing two counts of sexual assault.

Police say that Munir has worked as a driving instructor for the past seven years, holding that position at a number of driving instruction schools in Brampton.

Police say that investigators believe that there could be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Peel Regional Police.