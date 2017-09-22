

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A caregiver who was responsible for a boy who died after he was pulled from a parked car in Etobicoke on Thursday will be charged criminally, police say.

The boy, believed to be four years old, was found in a car parked at 299 Mill Road in Etobicoke at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

A woman working in the building told CTV News Toronto that the child was found by a cleaning crew visiting the building.

The windows of the vehicle were smashed and the boy was pulled out along with his car seat.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 the accused, identified as 50-year-old Zeljna Kosovac, will be charged with criminal negligence causing death.

She is scheduled to appear in court at College Park at 10 a.m. on Friday.

A post-mortem examination of the body is scheduled for Friday.

Temperatures reached a high of 27 C on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.