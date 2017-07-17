Dominion Diamond gets friendly takeover offer worth U.S. $1.2 billion
Lac de Gras surrounds the Diavik mine pit approximately 300 km northeast of Yellowknife, N.W.T. on July 19, 2003. (CANADIAN PRESS/ Adrian Wyld)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 8:21AM EDT
TORONTO -- Dominion Diamond Corp. says it's accepting a US$1.2-billion friendly cash takeover offer from The Washington Companies.
The privately held Montana-based company is offering US$14.25 per share for all shares of Dominion Diamond (TSX:DDC), which is one of the world's largest diamond producers.
More coming