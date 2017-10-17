

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a man is facing several drug and firearm-related charges after a search warrant was executed in Oakwood Village on Monday.

According to investigators with the 32/33 Division street violence task force, a search warrant was executed at an address in the area of Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road on Monday.

Police say the search led to the seizure of a shortened .22-calibre rifle, several round of .22-calibre long ammunition, 63 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and some Canadian currency.

Terrell Philbert, 18, was arrested following the investigation and police say he is facing nine charges, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.