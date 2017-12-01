

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police will hold a news conference this morning to provide an update about a rash of carjackings in Ajax.

On Tuesday police arrested two men – ages 21 and 24 – in connection with the robbery of a taxi driver near the Ajax Downs Casino.

At the time, police said that the two men taken into custody were also suspected in a rash of seven carjackings that took place in Ajax over the last month.

Charges against the men, however, were not immediately announced.

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Ajax Town Hall.

Durham Police Chief Paul Martin and Ajax Mayor Steve Parish will be in attendance.