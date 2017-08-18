Elderly man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Markham
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 18, 2017 5:33AM EDT
An elderly man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle outside a Markham gas station late Thursday night.
It happened at around 9:50 p.m. near the entrance to an Esso at the corner of Highway 7 and Main Street.
The intersection was initially closed to allow for a full investigation; however it reopened shortly after 4:30 a.m.
Police say that the driver remain on scene following the accident.