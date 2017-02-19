

The Canadian Press





NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. - A 68-year-old man is dead after he fell through the ice while fishing on a pond southwest of Hamilton, Ont.

Provincial police say the incident happened on Saturday afternoon in the Waterford North Conservation Area.

Investigators say a nine-year-old boy from Burlington, Ont., was skating on the pond at the time and tried to help the man, but he also fell through the ice.

Bystanders were able to rescue the boy, but weren't able to save the man.

Provincial police were called in for a search, and the man's body was found on Sunday afternoon.

He has been identified as Jani Daliyanazlou of Hamilton.