Hamilton man found dead after falling through ice while fishing in Norfolk County
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 7:06AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 3:49PM EST
NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. - A 68-year-old man is dead after he fell through the ice while fishing on a pond southwest of Hamilton, Ont.
Provincial police say the incident happened on Saturday afternoon in the Waterford North Conservation Area.
Investigators say a nine-year-old boy from Burlington, Ont., was skating on the pond at the time and tried to help the man, but he also fell through the ice.
Bystanders were able to rescue the boy, but weren't able to save the man.
Provincial police were called in for a search, and the man's body was found on Sunday afternoon.
He has been identified as Jani Daliyanazlou of Hamilton.