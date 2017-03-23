

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The High Park Zoo capybaras that spent several weeks on the lam last spring after breaking out of their enclosures are now parents with their own capybaras to corral.

The giant rodents, dubbed ‘Bonnie and Clyde” during their time on the run, recently welcomed three offspring into the world.

In a message posted to Twitter on Friday, Mayor John Tory said that “mother & pups are healthy & doing well.”

The capybaras disappeared last May 25 and were missing for several weeks. One of the escapees was then caught on June 12 while the other was caught on June 28.

News of the escape of the capybaras generated headlines around the city as well as countless memes. The search also ended up costing the city $15,000.

It should be noted that the gestation period for capybaras is 130 to 150 days, so it is safe to assume that the baby capybaras were conceived at the High Park Zoo and not during their famous parents time on the lam.