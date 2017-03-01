

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have confirmed that a fire at an Islamic information centre near the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood was arson.

At around 11 p.m. last night, a fire broke out at The Reign of Islamic Da’wah, an Islamic information centre located near Weston Road and Humber Boulevard North.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 that crews were notified after callers reported a fire on the roof of a building in the area.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they noticed the smell of burning plastic and realized it was coming from the information centre.

The fire was quickly extinguished and only two trucks responded to the scene.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong said based on evidence found at the scene, investigators have confirmed the fire was intentionally set.

"What we found was a gas canister among other evidence," he added.

"We also seized some video from the scene."

Kwong noted that it is too early to tell if the incident will be deemed a hate crime.

"Any time a fire is set deliberately with disregard to life, it is an issue. Right now, it’s a little too early in the investigation to determine whether or not they were targeted out of hate or a bias. It definitely will be something that we keep in mind as the investigation unfolds, as we get more information," Kwong said.

Investigators are continuing to canvass the area for witnesses and search for more security video.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the fire to contact investigators.

"If there is anything suspicious, give us a call," he said. "You never know, that little piece might be the piece that we are missing of this puzzle."

In a statement sent out Wednesday, TROID, the group responsible for operating the information centre, said the damage to the roof is minor and that there is no structural or interior damage to the centre.

“We are pleased to see officials taking the matter very seriously, and we would like to thank them for their service and dedication,” the statement read.

“TROID has been a part of the Mount Dennis mosaic for the last thirteen years and enjoys a strong relationship with members of the local community. We would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support, rallying around us and extending a helping hand.”

Police investigating other arsons in the area:

Kwong said police are also looking into any links between this fire and multiple other recent arsons in the neighbourhood.

"At this point they have all been small fires that have all been put out and nothing has led to anything of significance other than minor smoke inhalation but we are investigating," Kwong said.

On Tuesday at around 2 p.m., Kwong said fire crews were called to a masonic temple in the area of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue. Police later determined that the fire had been deliberately set and an arrest was made a short time later.

Kwong said the man charged in that fire is also facing charges in two other arsons in the area.