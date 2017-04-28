Limo driver hospitalized after crashing into concrete wall in midtown parking garage
A vehicle that crashed into a concrete wall inside an underground parking garage on Friday morning is shown.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 28, 2017 6:17AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 28, 2017 6:27AM EDT
A driver was taken to hospital with no-life threatening injuries after an airport limousine smashed into a concrete wall in an underground parking garage in midtown Toronto on Friday morning.
It happened at the Yonge Eglinton Centre shortly before 3 a.m.
Police say that investigators are interviewing the driver in hospital as they work to determine what happened.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.