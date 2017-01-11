

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A report commissioned by the Canadian Automobile Association has identified Canada's 20 worst highway bottlenecks. The CAA report says the top 20 were found in just four cities -- Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Quebec City.

1. Toronto, Highway 401 between Highway 427 and Yonge Street

2. Toronto, Don Valley Parkway/Highway 404 between Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue

3. Montreal, Highway 40 between Boulevard Pie-IX and Highway 520

4. Toronto, Gardiner Expressway between South Kingsway and Bay Street

5. Montreal, Highway 15 between Highway 40 and Chemin de la Cote-Saint-Luc

6. Toronto, Highway 401 between Bayview Avenue and Don Mills Road

7. Toronto, Highway 409 between Highway 401 and Kipling Avenue

8. Montreal, Highway 25 between Avenue Souligny and Rue Beaubien

9. Vancouver, Granville Street at SW Marine Drive

10. Vancouver, W Georgia Street between Seymour Street and W Pender Street

11. Toronto, Highway 401 between Don Valley Parkway and Victoria Park Avenue

12. Toronto, Black Creek Drive between Weston Road and Trethewey Drive

13. Toronto, Highway 401 between Mavis Road and McLaughlin Road

14. Montreal, Highway 40 between Highway 520 and Boulevard Cavendish

15. Vancouver, Granville Street between W Broadway Street and W 16th Avenue

16. Montreal, Highway 20 near 1re Avenue

17. Quebec City, Highway 73 between Chemin des Quatre Bourgeois and exit to Avenue Dalquier

18. Toronto, Highway 401 interchange at Highway 427

19. Toronto, Highway 400 at Highway 401

20. Vancouver, George Massey Tunnel on Highway 99

The study also identified the worst bottlenecks, ranked by hours of delay, in Canada and the U.S. Here are the top 10.

1. Chicago, I90 between Roosevelt Road and N Nagle Avenue

2. Los Angeles, I405 between SR22 and I605

3. Los Angeles, I10 between Santa Fe Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard

4. Los Angeles, I405 between Venice Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard

5. Los Angeles, US101 between Franklin Avenue and Glendale Boulevard

6. Los Angeles, I110 between Exposition Boulevard and Stadium Way

7. Los Angeles, US101 between Sepulveda Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard

8. New York and Union City, Lincoln Tunnel between 10th Avenue and John F. Kennedy Boulevard

9. Toronto, Highway 401 between Highway 427 and Yonge Street

10. New York, I95 between I895 and Broadway

