

The Associated Press





ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.2 earthquake has rattled the corner of British Columbia, near the boundary with Alaska.

Geophysicist Amy Vaughan says the shallow, early Monday quake struck about 30 miles (48 kilometres) northwest of the tiny Alaska town of Mosquito Lake and about 83 miles (134 kilometres) southwest of Whitehorse, Canada.

At least three aftershocks have been recorded, and Vaughan expected more.

She says this type of quake has the potential to cause damage but that the location dropped the chances of major problems. Vaughan says it would have jarred people awake and knocked items off shelves.

Jaimie Lawson, a 911 dispatcher with the Skagway Police Department, says the remote town 55 miles (89 kilometres) from the quake hasn't received calls about damage or injuries.

The geological survey website has recorded hundreds of reports of people feeling the shaking.