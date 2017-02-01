Male seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Brampton
One person was seriously injured following a crash in Brampton Tuesday night. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 5:24AM EST
One male was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton late Tuesday night.
Paramedics say shortly before midnight, a vehicle crashed in the area of Drinkwater and Chinguacousy roads.
One male was transported to hospital following the crash in serious but stable condition.
Drinkwater Road was closed in the area but has since reopened.