Man, 19, stabbed multiple times near Coxwell and Gerrard
Police are shown at the scene of a stabbing near Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 5:41AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 9, 2017 6:04AM EDT
Police are searching for suspects after a 19-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the Upper Beaches late Thursday night.
It happened outside near the intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street at around 11:25 p.m.
Police say the victim sustained stab wounds to his head and stomach and is currently undergoing emergency surgery.
His condition is listed as stable.
No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.