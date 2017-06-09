

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects after a 19-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the Upper Beaches late Thursday night.

It happened outside near the intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street at around 11:25 p.m.

Police say the victim sustained stab wounds to his head and stomach and is currently undergoing emergency surgery.

His condition is listed as stable.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.