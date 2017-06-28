Man, 59, killed following two-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 7:38AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 28, 2017 11:04AM EDT
A 59-year-old man is dead and another man was seriously injured after a collision in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.
According to investigators, a car and a pickup truck collided near Hurontario Street and Ambassador Drive shortly before 7 a.m.
A 59-year-old passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed. The driver of the car, identified by investigators as a 51-year-old man, was seriously injured after being extricated from the vehicle but is expected to survive.
The 51-year-old truck driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The Major Collision Bureau is currently investigating and roads are closed in the area.