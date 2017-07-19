

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 64-year-old man injured in a collision near Mississauga last week has died in hospital, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way near Cawthra Road at around 11 a.m. on July 13.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt previously said that as traffic was beginning to slow in the area, it appears one driver did not reduce their speed and crashed into another vehicle, triggering a chain reaction collision.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that 64-year-old Mississauga resident William Jeffery, who was one of six people injured in the crash, died in hospital.

Investigators previously said a 12-year-old boy who also suffered critical injuries in the collision is expected to survive.