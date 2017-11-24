

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 39-year-old man is now facing more charges in connection with a rental scam in Toronto that was uncovered last month.

According to investigators, a man posted apartment rental advertisements online between July and October of this year.

Interested applicants responded to the ad and made arrangements to see the units, police said.

Some of them gave cash deposits to secure the apartment but the would-be-tenants later discovered the units were not available for rent.

On Oct. 30, a suspect was arrested in connection with the investigation. He has been identified as Bum Joon Kim, of no fixed address. At the time, he was charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000 and 18 counts of fraud under $5,000.

Kim was further charged on Nov. 8 with an additional count of fraud over $5,000 and eight more counts of fraud under $5,000.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 10.