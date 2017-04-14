

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A man is seriously injured after a rock climbing accident at Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area on Friday afternoon.

The climber fell from the escarpment to the base of the cliff at 2:30 p.m., Halton police say.

Fire crews were called for a rope rescue.

The victim was hiking with a friend when he fell, Halton Police Sgt. Tom Reilly told CP24.

Both men were experienced climbers, he added.

Rattlesnake Point is part of Halton Conservation along the Niagara Escarpment. The area includes three rock climbing sites, according to the Halton Conservation’s website.

"Its a common area for hikers and climbers to use in the spring, summer and fall," Reilly said.

He was treated by paramedics on site and was later airlifted by Ornge to Hamilton General.

There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.