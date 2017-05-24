

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have arrested a man who allegedly fled his halfway house and committed five armed robberies in Church-Yonge and Riverdale in less than 24 hours last weekend.

The first incident occurred on May 19 at 4:50 p.m., when a man entered a TD Bank branch at Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street.

Police said the suspect made a verbal demand for cash from a teller and fled with an unknown quantity of cash. No one was injured in the encounter.

About five hours later, police say the same suspect entered a convenience store in the Church Street and Wellesley Street East area.

He allegedly brandished a screwdriver and demanded cash from the employee beyond the counter, but fled before obtaining any money.

The next morning at 6 a.m., the suspect walked into a coffee shop at the same intersection, this time allegedly carrying an icepick. He demanded cash from an employee behind the counter and then fled the scene on foot, heading toward Sherbourne Station.

At 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect returned to Church and Wellesley streets and entered a TD Bank branch.

He approached a teller carrying a knife and allegedly demanded cash. He fled the scene on foot after receiving some cash.

That same afternoon, at 1:40 p.m., the same suspect entered a bank branch near Danforth and Broadview avenues. He allegedly drew a knife and demanded cash, but a bank employee told him they do not have tellers on the weekend.

Realizing no one was going to give him any money, the suspect got into a taxi and left the scene, where he was spotted by officers on patrol and arrested.

Police identified the suspect as David Leslie, 48, of Toronto.

He faces five counts of armed robbery.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Sunday morning.