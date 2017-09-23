

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported stabbing in Brampton early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred outside a Tim Hortons near Steeles Avenue and Highway 410 at around 4 a.m.

Paramedics say that the victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police say that investigators are on scene, though it is not clear whether any arrests have been made.